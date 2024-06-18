Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Port Shipping Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Port Shipping Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 18 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
Sales rise 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore

Net profit of Port Shipping Company reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 633.33% to Rs 0.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.020.01 100 0.220.03 633 OPM %50.00-300.00 -81.82-200.00 - PBDT0.01-0.03 LP 0.18-0.06 LP PBT0.01-0.03 LP 0.18-0.06 LP NP0.01-0.03 LP 0.16-0.05 LP

First Published: Jun 18 2024 | 5:57 PM IST

