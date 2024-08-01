Dabur India gains after Q1 PAT rises 8% YoY to Rs 494 cr

Dabur India rose 1.83% to Rs 647 after the company's consolidated net profit increased 8.27% to Rs 494.35 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 456.61 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 6.98% YoY to Rs 3,349.11 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 6.98% YoY to Rs 3,349.11 crore in Q1 FY25. The company said that the investments allowed driving demand during the quarter with key verticals like Health Supplements, Digestives, Shampoos, Toothpaste, Home Care and Beverages. The companys media spends grew by 15.4% during the quarter in the consolidated business. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The FMCG Companys toothpaste business reported a 12% growth during the quarter. The 100% fruit Juice portfolio grew by 21%, while the Carbonated Fruit Drinks portfolio grew by 90%, Digestives business posted a 11% jump, the Shampoo portfolio also grew by 13.7% while the Health Supplements business posted a 7% growth, the foods business grew by 21.3% during the period under review. The recently acquired Badshah business grew by a robust 15% during the quarter.

The India FMCG business posted a volume growth of 5.2% for the quarter. The India Business saw key brands and products report market share gains across 95% of the portfolio.

The companys International Business reported an 18.4% growth in constant currency terms. The Egypt business reported a near 64% growth and Nigeria grew by 181%, while Sub-Saharan Africa grew by 21.4% and MENA by 13%.

Mohit Malhotra, chief executive officer, Dabur India, said, It's been a good start to the new financial year as we drove sequential recovery in volume growth, driven by rural markets, to report industry-leading performance across our key verticals. This allowed us to plough higher investments behind our brands to drive market expansion and sustain our growth momentum.

Through disciplined execution of our go-to-market strategy, we continued to capitalise on our brand strength and deepen engagement with our consumers. Our focussed approach towards expanding our rural footprint to over 1.22 lakh villages reaped rich dividend as rural demand outpaced urban demand by 350 bps during the quarter. To cater to this wider network, we have expanded our product basket with the launch of newer affordable and rural-specific pack bundles across categories, besides investing in consumer activations in the hinterland to establish a better connect with our consumer.

Dabur India is among the top four FMCG companies in India. It has business interests in healthcare, personal care and food products. The company offers products in over 100 countries across the globe, covering health and personal care segments across the herbal and natural space.

