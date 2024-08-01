Rushil Decor standalone net profit rises 0.90% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.91% to Rs 223.50 croreNet profit of Rushil Decor rose 0.90% to Rs 12.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 15.91% to Rs 223.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 192.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales223.50192.82 16 OPM %11.4414.99 -PBDT23.8323.66 1 PBT16.4916.42 0 NP12.3112.20 1
