Nifty January futures trade at discount

The Nifty January 2025 futures closed at 23,249, a discount of 0.5 points compared with the Nifty's closing 23,249.50 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 86.40 points or 0.37% to 23,249.50.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 6.70% to 17.39.

Reliance Industries, Tata Motors, and the State Bank of India were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The January 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 30 January 2025.

