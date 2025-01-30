Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty January futures trade at discount

Nifty January futures trade at discount

Image
Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reliance Industries, Tata Motors and State Bank of India were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty January 2025 futures closed at 23,249, a discount of 0.5 points compared with the Nifty's closing 23,249.50 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 86.40 points or 0.37% to 23,249.50.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 6.70% to 17.39.

Reliance Industries, Tata Motors, and the State Bank of India were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The January 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 30 January 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indices rallies for 3rd day; realty share in demand; VIX slides 6.70%

Adani Ent slides as PAT tumble 97% YoY to Rs 58 crore in Q3 FY25

Bajaj Finserv PAT rises 3% YoY to Rs 2,231 crore in Q3 FY25

Deep Industries consolidated net profit rises 60.51% in the December 2024 quarter

Silly Monks Entertainment reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.13 crore in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story