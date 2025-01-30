NEET UG 2025: Registration likely to start from Jan 31 at official website

On the official website at neet.nta.nic.in, registration for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2025 will shortly open. As per multiple sources, NEET registration for 2025 will commence on Friday, January 31.

Once the link for NEET UG registration 2025 is available, students can apply for NEET UG 2025 via the official website at neet.nta.nic.in. To apply for NEET UG 2025, candidates must click the NEET registration 2025 link on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET UG 2025: How to register?

When the application window starts, students who wish to register for NEET UG 2025 can do the online process. They can register for the same by following the guidelines given below:

Step 1: Visit the official NEET UG website at neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Press on the NEET UG 2025 application link.

Step 3: Enter the NEET UG 2025 application form and pay the registration fee.

Step 4: Send the application form.

Step 5: Download and save the registration form for future use.

NEET UG Registration 2025: APAAR ID not mandatory

Registration for NEET UG 2025 does not require an Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR) ID, despite having previously urged candidates to update their Aadhar credentials and integrate their APAAR ID.

NTA notification stated, "It is clarified that APAAR ID is not mandatory for NEET UG 2025 registrations. Aspirants can continue to register for the exam using other available means, details of which will be available in the information bulletin soon".

NEET UG 2025: Exam Pattern

The format of the NEET 2025 exam has changed significantly. The exam has been reduced from 200 to 180 minutes and the total number of questions has been reduced from 200 to 180.

Furthermore, all of the questions are now required after the optional ones were eliminated. NEET 2025 will take place in a single day and shift using the traditional pen and paper mode. There will be 90 questions in biology and 45 questions in chemistry and physics on the NEET UG 2025 exam.