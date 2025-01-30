Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index rises 1.90%

Nifty PSE index closed up 1.90% at 9040.05 today. The index is down 5.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd gained 4.59%, Bharat Electronics Ltd jumped 4.32% and Power Finance Corporation Ltd added 3.66%. The Nifty PSE index is up 4.00% over last one year compared to the 7.01% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index added 1.78% and Nifty Energy index increased 1.28% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.37% to close at 23249.5 while the SENSEX added 0.30% to close at 76759.81 today.

