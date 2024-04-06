Dalmia Cement (Bharat) to acquire 18% stake in a wind power entity

For purpose of captive consumption

Dalmia Cement (Bharat) (DCBL), wholly owned subsidiary of Dalmia Bharat, has entered into Share Purchase Agreement (SPA), Deed of Accession (DOA) and Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) on 05 April 2024, to acquire 18.13% of equity share capital of O2 Renewable Energy V, consisting of 68,99,293 equity shares aggregating to Rs.7,80,99,997 in one or more tranches to source wind power as a captive consumer for a capacity upto 11 MW located in the State of Karnataka.

