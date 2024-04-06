Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dalmia Cement (Bharat) to acquire 18% stake in a wind power entity

Dalmia Cement (Bharat) to acquire 18% stake in a wind power entity

Last Updated : Apr 06 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

For purpose of captive consumption

Dalmia Cement (Bharat) (DCBL), wholly owned subsidiary of Dalmia Bharat, has entered into Share Purchase Agreement (SPA), Deed of Accession (DOA) and Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) on 05 April 2024, to acquire 18.13% of equity share capital of O2 Renewable Energy V, consisting of 68,99,293 equity shares aggregating to Rs.7,80,99,997 in one or more tranches to source wind power as a captive consumer for a capacity upto 11 MW located in the State of Karnataka.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Shree Cement hits 52-week high as Q3 PAT soars to Rs 734 cr

Shree Cement forays in to RMC business; acquires 5 operational plants in MMR

Shree Cement launches Bangur Concrete with commissioning of greenfield RMC plant

Udaipur Cement commissions new grinding unit in Rajasthan

Hari Govind International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Bankers assessed sustained loan demand across major sectors during Q424 says RBI

Union Bank of India domestic advances jumps 11% YoY in Q4

Amber Ent arm signs JV agreement with 3 companies

CARE reaffirms credit ratings of Metro Brands with 'stable' outlook

Mahindra EPC Irrigation bags supply contract worth Rs 13 crore

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 06 2024 | 1:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story