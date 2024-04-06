Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahindra EPC Irrigation bags supply contract worth Rs 13 crore

Mahindra EPC Irrigation bags supply contract worth Rs 13 crore

Last Updated : Apr 06 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
Mahindra EPC Irrigation said that it has has been awarded contracts for supply of micro irrigation systems for a irrigating a land area measuring approximately 2,700 hectares.

The said contract has to be executed within a period of 12 months. The value of the supply contract is Rs 13.2 crore.

Mahindra EPC Irrigation manufactures micro-irrigation systems (MIS) consisting of drips and sprinklers at its facilities in Nashik, Vadodara and Coimbatore.

The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 22.04% to Rs 80.29 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

The scrip had gained 1.59% to end at Rs 131.05 on the BSE on Friday.

