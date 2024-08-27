Datamatics partners with Microsoft to develop its own AI-focused copilot solutions

Datamatics announced that it has partnered with Microsoft to develop its own copilot solutions focusing on process automation to accelerate business transformation for organizations. Datamatics has launched a Partner On-boarding Copilot available on the Microsoft Teams store which integrates Azure OpenAI with Datamatics Intelligent Automation Platform. With this new feather in the cap, Datamatics was recognized as one of the ISVs building an ISV custom copilot solution and they were featured in the Microsoft Build 2024 conference held in Seattle, USA, along with a prominent mention in the blog by Merav Davidson, Vice President, Industry AI from Microsoft. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Datamatics advances its copilot innovation by customizing solutions for each organization with support for Microsoft 365 or creating custom copilots for each unique client organization. This enables organizations to maximize the potential of copilots through a personalized, consultative approach rather than a one-size-fits-all method.

Datamatics, a recognized partner in the Copilot Partner Ecosystem, is advancing its technological collaboration with Microsoft by becoming a beta partner for Microsoft's private preview Copilot initiatives, specifically tailored for the developer community.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News