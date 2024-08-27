Datamatics hits the roof after joining hands with Microsoft

Datamatics Global Services hit an upper circuit of 20% at Rs 673.20 after the company partnered with with Microsoft to develop its own copilot solutions focusing on process automation to accelerate business transformation for organizations. The company has launched a partner on-boarding Copilot available on the Microsoft Teams store which integrates Azure OpenAI with Datamatics Intelligent Automation Platform. The company has launched a partner on-boarding Copilot available on the Microsoft Teams store which integrates Azure OpenAI with Datamatics Intelligent Automation Platform. Datamatics advances its copilot innovation by customizing solutions for each organization with support for Microsoft 365 or creating custom copilots for each unique client organization. This enables organizations to maximize the potential of copilots through a personalized, consultative approach rather than a one-size-fits-all method. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Datamatics, a recognized partner in the Copilot Partner Ecosystem, is advancing its technological collaboration with Microsoft by becoming a beta partner for Microsoft's private preview Copilot initiatives, specifically tailored for the developer community.

Rahul Kanodia, vice chairman and CEO of Datamatics said, We are thrilled to be named one of Microsoft's top ISV partners globally and to be highlighted in the AI First Mover series. Microsoft Copilot and the Generative AI space offer significant opportunities for businesses to automate and unlock their untapped potential. Our collaboration with Microsoft is driven by a shared commitment to empower organizations worldwide. We will continue to introduce Copilot-based products and services to accelerate business transformation for our clients.

Shashi Bhargava, EVP and Head of Intelligent Automation, Datamatics,said, Datamatics suite of Generative AI-powered Intelligent Automation products and solutions with Microsoft Copilot have created new avenues of automation and go-to-market precedents. The Partner On-boarding application is just one testament to its capability to fulfill business requirements and customizations to suit changing business scenarios.

Further he added, We take immense pride in being recognized by Microsoft as a global leader in Copilot adoption and are proud to lead the way in redefining organizational operations, and this is only the beginning of our journey!

Datamatics Global Services provides solutions for data driven businesses to enhance their productivity and customer experience. The company's services can be bifurcated into three segmentsdigital operations, digital experience and digital technology. The company has also developed products in robotics process automation, advanced analytics, business intelligence, and automated fare collection.

The company's consolidated net profit fell 16.4% to Rs 46.07 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 55.08 crore recorded in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations increased marginally to Rs 393.99 crore in Q1 FY25 as comapared to Rs 391.09 crore recorded in corresponding quarter last year.

