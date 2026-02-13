Associate Sponsors

DCM reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.30 crore in the December 2025 quarter

DCM reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.30 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 9:26 AM IST
Sales rise 1.96% to Rs 17.68 crore

Net loss of DCM reported to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 20.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 1.96% to Rs 17.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 17.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales17.6817.34 2 OPM %-3.009.57 -PBDT1.2622.15 -94 PBT0.3221.22 -98 NP-0.3020.56 PL

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 9:26 AM IST

