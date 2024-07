W.e.f. 28 May 2024

Mr. Srivari Chandrasekhar has been appointed as an Independent Director of Deccan Cements for a period of 5 years with effect from 1st 28th May 2024 to 27th May 2029, not liable to retire by rotation.

Mr. Kanwar Pratap Singh has resigned from his position of Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company on 11th July 2024.

