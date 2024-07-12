Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index rises 4.53%

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jul 12 2024 | 5:17 PM IST
Nifty IT index closed up 4.53% at 39023 today. The index is up 13.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Coforge Ltd gained 7.44%, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd added 6.63% and Mphasis Ltd rose 5.09%. The Nifty IT index is up 32.00% over last one year compared to the 26.21% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index added 2.08% and Nifty Realty index has dropped 1.50% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.77% to close at 24502.15 while the SENSEX added 0.78% to close at 80519.34 today.

