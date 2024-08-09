Deccan Cements standalone net profit declines 80.13% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.38% to Rs 172.15 croreNet profit of Deccan Cements declined 80.13% to Rs 2.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 10.38% to Rs 172.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 192.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales172.15192.08 -10 OPM %6.5813.13 -PBDT11.3225.95 -56 PBT4.3119.14 -77 NP2.8114.14 -80
