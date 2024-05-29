Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Deccan Health Care consolidated net profit declines 51.85% in the March 2024 quarter

Deccan Health Care consolidated net profit declines 51.85% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 5:33 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 0.69% to Rs 15.97 crore

Net profit of Deccan Health Care declined 51.85% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.69% to Rs 15.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 380.65% to Rs 1.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 32.67% to Rs 59.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 45.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales15.9715.86 1 59.7345.02 33 OPM %4.264.60 -6.294.35 - PBDT0.660.71 -7 3.681.87 97 PBT0.310.35 -11 2.210.44 402 NP0.130.27 -52 1.490.31 381

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Deccan Gold Mines soars after Tanzania project discovers potential gold, lithium reserves

Deccan Health Care reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.53 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Deccan Cements standalone net profit declines 69.60% in the March 2024 quarter

Deccan Polypacks reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Barometers trade lower; pharma shares decline for 2nd day

CHL reports consolidated net profit of Rs 16.10 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Amarjothi Spinning Mills consolidated net profit rises 14.14% in the March 2024 quarter

Dolfin Rubbers standalone net profit rises 50.51% in the March 2024 quarter

Manba Finance standalone net profit rises 297.97% in the March 2024 quarter

Arohan Financial Services standalone net profit rises 377.15% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 29 2024 | 5:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story