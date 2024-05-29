Deccan Health Care consolidated net profit declines 51.85% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.69% to Rs 15.97 crore

Net profit of Deccan Health Care declined 51.85% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.69% to Rs 15.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 380.65% to Rs 1.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 32.67% to Rs 59.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 45.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

