Arohan Financial Services standalone net profit rises 377.15% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 38.47% to Rs 435.56 croreNet profit of Arohan Financial Services rose 377.15% to Rs 103.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 38.47% to Rs 435.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 314.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 343.75% to Rs 313.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 70.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 48.78% to Rs 1591.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1069.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
