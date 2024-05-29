Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Arohan Financial Services standalone net profit rises 377.15% in the March 2024 quarter

Arohan Financial Services standalone net profit rises 377.15% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 5:33 PM IST
Sales rise 38.47% to Rs 435.56 crore

Net profit of Arohan Financial Services rose 377.15% to Rs 103.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 38.47% to Rs 435.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 314.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 343.75% to Rs 313.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 70.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 48.78% to Rs 1591.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1069.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales435.56314.56 38 1591.171069.45 49 OPM %60.6444.22 -60.7750.66 - PBDT118.4828.99 309 418.1194.72 341 PBT116.9327.78 321 412.4389.96 358 NP103.1621.62 377 313.8270.72 344

First Published: May 29 2024 | 5:13 PM IST

