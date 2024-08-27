Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Dee Development bags order from L&T Energy Hydrocarbon worth Rs 26 cr

Image
Last Updated : Aug 27 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Dee Development Engineers announced that it has bagged a purchase order worth Rs 26.58 crore from the L&T Energy Hydrocarbon, MFFK module fabrication facility.

The contract entails piping fabrication on job work basis. The order is to be executed by 30 July 2025.

Dee Development Engineers (DDEL) is an engineering company providing specialized process piping solutions for industries such as oil and gas, power (including nuclear), chemicals and other process industries through engineering, procurement and manufacturing.

The scrip fell 0.31% to currently trade at Rs 349.70 on the BSE.

First Published: Aug 27 2024 | 2:32 PM IST

