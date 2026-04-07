Deep Industries announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 59 crore from Oil and Natural Gas (ONGC) Corporation for hiring services of Natural Gas Compressor, Gas Dehydration & HC Dew Point Depression at Malleswaram, ONGC Rajahmundry Asset.

The project is to be executed over a period of three years.

Deep Industries is in the business of oil and gas field services. The company specializes in providing air & gas compression services, drilling and workover services, gas dehydration services, etc. The company also provides integrated project management services.

The company has reported a 49.8% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 71.34 crore on a 43.1% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 221.49 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.