Delphi World Money Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Honasa Consumer Ltd, Nakoda Group of Industries Ltd Partly Paidup, Valiant Organics Ltd and Kokuyo Camlin Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 November 2024.

Delphi World Money Ltd crashed 20.00% to Rs 227.6 at 14:29 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 8382 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19322 shares in the past one month.

Honasa Consumer Ltd tumbled 20.00% to Rs 295.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 89757 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19629 shares in the past one month.

Nakoda Group of Industries Ltd Partly Paidup lost 17.82% to Rs 22.97. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 24066 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1 shares in the past one month.

Valiant Organics Ltd slipped 12.22% to Rs 314. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 22639 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5817 shares in the past one month.

Kokuyo Camlin Ltd shed 10.95% to Rs 138.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 31064 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6346 shares in the past one month.

