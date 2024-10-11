Den Networks gains after Q2 PAT rises 14% YoY to Rs 52 cr

Den Networks rose 1.16% to Rs 52.35 after the cable TV distributor reported 13.94% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 52.05 crore in Q2 FY25 as against 45.68 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

Revenue from operations fell 9.95% year on year (YoY) to Rs 249.08 crore in Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax increased by 7.70% to Rs 68.89 crore in Q2 FY25 from Rs 63.96 crore recorded in Q2 FY24.

Total expenses skid 5.21% YoY to Rs 249.17 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

EBITDA dropped 35% to Rs 28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as compared to Rs 43 crore posted in the same quarter previous year. EBITDA margin declined to 11% in Q2 FY25 as against 16% in Q2 FY24.