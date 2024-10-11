Hindalco Industries Ltd gains for third straight session

Hindalco Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 746.05, up 2.18% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 54.02% in last one year as compared to a 26.07% jump in NIFTY and a 44.75% jump in the Nifty Metal index. Hindalco Industries Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 746.05, up 2.18% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.17% on the day, quoting at 24955. The Sensex is at 81387.34, down 0.27%. Hindalco Industries Ltd has added around 10.33% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindalco Industries Ltd is a constituent, has added around 6.93% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9839.95, up 0.96% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 33.97 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 66.86 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 747.5, up 1.83% on the day. Hindalco Industries Ltd is up 54.02% in last one year as compared to a 26.07% jump in NIFTY and a 44.75% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 36.1 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

