Toyota returns to Formula 1 in technical partnership with US-based Haas

Toyota is returning to Formula 1 after 15 years as the Japanese automaker becomes a technical partner of American racing team Haas. There will be Toyota branding on the Haas cars starting from next week's United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, and the auto giant's racing division will provide design, technical and manufacturing services to the North Carolina-based team. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp This doesn't mean a return of the Toyota works team which raced in F1 for eight seasons until 2009, however. Haas will still race under its own name and Toyota isn't going to be supplying engines like it did for other teams in the 2000s.

Haas already has an agreement to use Ferrari engines through 2028 as part of an existing partnership which dates to Haas' first F1 season in 2016. Haas previously extended its Ferrari deal in July to cover the new F1 regulations coming in 2026.

The announcement of the multi-year agreement seemed to suggest Toyota could seek to place a driver with Haas, which doesn't have a spare seat for next year.

The head of Toyota's Gazoo racing division, Tomoya Takahashi, said in a statement Friday that Toyota would aim to cultivate drivers, engineers, and mechanics in its partnership with Haas. The team has already signed Ferrari reserve Oliver Bearman and the experienced Esteban Ocon, who's currently at Alpine, as its drivers for 2025.

Toyota spent lavishly when it joined F1 in 2002 as it attempted to build a title-winning team, but never won a race despite several near-misses.

Toyota made a sudden announcement at the end of the 2009 season that is was leaving F1 as part of a cost-cutting program even though it had almost finished designing its car for the following season.

Since then, Toyota has focused on other forms of auto racing like NASCAR, the Le Mans 24-hour race where it has a rivalry with Ferrari and rallying.

The Toyota-Haas F1 announcement Friday came just over a week after the company was among three big Japanese firms which pulled sponsorship money out of the Olympics.