Devendra Fadnavis sworn in as Maharashtra Chief Minister

Last Updated : Dec 06 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Thursday, leading a coalition government formed by the BJP, Shiv Sena, and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Eknath Shinde of the Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar of the NCP took oath as Deputy Chief Ministers. The alliance, collectively known as the Mahayuti, secured a resounding victory in the recent Maharashtra Assembly elections, winning 230 out of 288 seats.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at Mumbai's Azad Maidan, with Maharashtra Governor C. P. Radhakrishnan administering the oath of office and secrecy to the newly appointed leaders. The event was attended by a host of dignitaries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Mahayuti government now faces the challenge of delivering on their promises and maintaining stability in one of India's most politically dynamic states.

First Published: Dec 06 2024 | 9:04 AM IST

