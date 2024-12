Rossell Techsys standalone net profit declines 99.38% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 14.71% to Rs 51.09 crore

Net profit of Rossell Techsys declined 99.38% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 14.71% to Rs 51.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 59.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.51.0959.9011.7619.432.599.360.057.150.046.41

