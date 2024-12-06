Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Debock Industries standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Dec 06 2024
Sales decline 46.11% to Rs 16.19 crore

Net profit of Debock Industries rose 100.00% to Rs 3.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 46.11% to Rs 16.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 30.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales16.1930.04 -46 OPM %19.777.76 -PBDT3.242.33 39 PBT3.242.20 47 NP3.241.62 100

Dec 06 2024

