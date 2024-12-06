Stock Alert: GPT Healthcare, Canara Bank, Nykaa, Cummins India, Ramco Cements

Granules India and Manapurram Finance shares were banned from F&O trading on 6 December 2024.

Stocks to Watch:

GPT Healthcare has entered into memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the construction anf finishing of a hospital building at Jamshedpur, Jharkhand.

Canara Bank said that Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved to divest its 13% stake inCanara Robeco Asset Management Company and 14.5% in Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company through Initial Public Offer (IPO). The bank has been instructed to adhere to 31 October 2029, timeline for reducing stake in the said entities to 30%.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa)s Nikhil Parikh has resigned from his position as chief executive officer (CEO) of Nykaa Fashion.com

Cummins Indias chief financial officer, Ajay Shriram Patil has resigned due to personal reasons, with effect from 9 January 2025.

Garden Reach Shipbuilder & Engineer (GRSE) has signed contract for the construction and delivery of the second ship from a series of four additional 7,500 DWT multi-purpose vessels in Germany. In September, the company had secured an order for the construction and delivery of four additional multi-purpose vessels of 7,500 DWT each.

Ramco Systems has entered a partnership with Hanjin Information Systems and Telecommunication, a subsidiary of the Hanjin Group. Together, both the parties will enable the aviation organizations headquartered in South Korea to digitally transform their M&E and MRO operations.

Welspun Livings board approved the scheme of amalgamation between Welspun Home Solutions and Welspun Advanced Materials. Welspun Home Solutions is a subsidiary of Welspun Advanced Materials.

