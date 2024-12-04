Devendra Fadnavis to be sworn in as Maharashtra chief minister

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis is set to be sworn in as Maharashtras Chief Minister for the third time tomorrow, December 5, at 5 PM. The ceremony will be held at the Azad Maidan in Mumbai. The event will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders of the Mahayuti alliance.

Earlier today, during the BJP Core Committee meeting in Mumbai, Fadnavis was unanimously chosen as the legislative party leader. The meeting was overseen by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who acted as BJPs central observers. His candidature was proposed by MLAs Chandrakant Patil and Sudhir Mungantiwar and received unanimous support from the newly elected legislators.

Thanking Mahayuti allies and the voters for their trust, Fadnavis pledged to fulfill the promises made during the campaign.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News