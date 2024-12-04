Strides Pharma Science Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

CARE Ratings Ltd, Avalon Technologies Ltd, Adani Green Energy Ltd and Easy Trip Planners Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 December 2024.

Strides Pharma Science Ltd lost 5.11% to Rs 1513.1 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 34509 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30958 shares in the past one month.

CARE Ratings Ltd crashed 4.56% to Rs 1430. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4186 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11904 shares in the past one month.

Avalon Technologies Ltd tumbled 4.55% to Rs 875. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 53104 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.01 lakh shares in the past one month.

Adani Green Energy Ltd dropped 3.66% to Rs 1264.35. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.83 lakh shares in the past one month.

Easy Trip Planners Ltd corrected 3.53% to Rs 16.38. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 52.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23.43 lakh shares in the past one month.

