RattanIndia Ent jumps after arm reports 197% increase in November sales

RattanIndia Enterprises rallied 5.01% to Rs 71.92 after its wholly owned subsidiary, Revolt Motors, reported a 197% surge in vehicle sales to 1,994 units in November 2024 as compared to 671 units sold in November 2023.

Sequentially, the companys vehicle sales surged by 109%, up from 952 units sold in October 2024.

This performance comes amidst a market environment where the electric two-wheeler (E2W) industry witnessed an average sales decline of 18-20% during the same period, as per the Government of Indias Vahan Portal data.

This surge in sales is largely attributed to the launch of the all-new RV1 and RV1+, affordable and commuter-friendly electric motorcycles tailored for the Indian market. The bikes has received overwhelming consumer interest, with robust pre-orders translating into strong sales figures. These models combine cutting-edge technology with affordability, offering riders a reliable and sustainable alternative to traditional ICE-powered vehicles.

Anjali Rattan, Chairperson of RattanIndia Enterprises, said, Our performance this month reflects not just the strength of our products but the growing trust of our customers in the Revolt brand.

As we scale new heights, our focus remains steadfast on delivering innovative, reliable, and sustainable mobility solutions. With a clear vision for the future, we are committed to driving the electric mobility revolution in India and beyond."

Meanwhile, Revolt Motors officially commenced operations in Sri Lanka on 25 November 2024, marking its entry into the international market. The launch has seen an encouraging reception, with substantial pre-orders logged within the first week, reflecting the growing demand for sustainable mobility solutions in South Asia.

Revolt plans to expand into more international markets in 2025, as part of its mission to establish itself as a global leader in the electric mobility space, stated in an exchange filing.

Revolt Motors has significantly bolstered its presence across the country, operating through 154 dealerships nationwide. The network is set to grow further with 14 new dealerships launching by the end of December 2024, enhancing accessibility to Revolt's offerings across urban and semiurban markets.

Rattanindia Enterprises is primarily engaged in the business of investing in technology-focused new-age businesses, including e-commerce, electric vehicles, fintech and drones, through its group companies.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 241.27 crore in Q2 FY25 as against a net profit of Rs 140.89 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 11.5% YoY to Rs 1,800.62 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

