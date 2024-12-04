Volumes jump at HEG Ltd counter

HEG Ltd saw volume of 343.69 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.69 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 23.40 lakh shares

UCO Bank, Finolex Cables Ltd, Graphite India Ltd, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 04 December 2024.

HEG Ltd saw volume of 343.69 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.69 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 23.40 lakh shares. The stock increased 11.74% to Rs.559.30. Volumes stood at 189.67 lakh shares in the last session.

UCO Bank clocked volume of 655.83 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.11 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 50.02 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.35% to Rs.49.35. Volumes stood at 45.84 lakh shares in the last session.

Finolex Cables Ltd clocked volume of 9.83 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.46 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.32 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.09% to Rs.1,232.25. Volumes stood at 3.18 lakh shares in the last session.

Graphite India Ltd saw volume of 121 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.79 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17.82 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.69% to Rs.602.60. Volumes stood at 115.66 lakh shares in the last session.

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd witnessed volume of 2.9 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.1 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 47557 shares. The stock dropped 1.42% to Rs.3,320.00. Volumes stood at 29820 shares in the last session.

