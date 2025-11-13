Dharani Finance standalone net profit declines 9.09% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 43.48% to Rs 0.33 crore

Net profit of Dharani Finance declined 9.09% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 43.48% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

