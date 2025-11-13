Cohance Lifesciences consolidated net profit declines 46.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.98% to Rs 555.57 crore

Net profit of Cohance Lifesciences declined 46.50% to Rs 74.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 138.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 7.98% to Rs 555.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 603.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.555.57603.7721.7734.01127.79211.9583.77174.1674.08138.47

Powered by Capital Market - Live News