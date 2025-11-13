Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing consolidated net profit declines 13.19% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.86% to Rs 61.98 crore

Net profit of Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing declined 13.19% to Rs 15.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 18.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 0.86% to Rs 61.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 61.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.61.9861.4529.9137.6427.0226.7820.6824.8215.6718.05

