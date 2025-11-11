DHP India standalone net profit rises 510.53% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 30.62% to Rs 12.03 crore

Net profit of DHP India rose 510.53% to Rs 1.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 30.62% to Rs 12.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 9.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.12.039.2119.4510.532.511.121.590.241.160.19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News