TVS Srichakra consolidated net profit rises 7.76% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.07% to Rs 926.49 crore

Net profit of TVS Srichakra rose 7.76% to Rs 11.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.07% to Rs 926.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 841.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.926.49841.747.117.0056.3448.5820.7717.9111.1110.31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News