Digidrive Distributors consolidated net profit rises 600.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Digidrive Distributors rose 600.00% to Rs 1.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 36.61% to Rs 15.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.15.1511.096.931.621.320.421.200.321.750.25

