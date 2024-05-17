Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DigiSpice Technologies reports consolidated net profit of Rs 37.28 crore in the March 2024 quarter

DigiSpice Technologies reports consolidated net profit of Rs 37.28 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 1.10% to Rs 106.09 crore

Net profit of DigiSpice Technologies reported to Rs 37.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.10% to Rs 106.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 107.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 11.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 20.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.83% to Rs 439.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 431.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales106.09107.27 -1 439.43431.54 2 OPM %6.082.16 -3.080.60 - PBDT11.947.59 57 38.4021.49 79 PBT7.820.99 690 31.27-0.23 LP NP37.28-1.38 LP 11.67-20.60 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

DigiSpice Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.93 crore in the December 2023 quarter

DigiSpice Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.14 crore in the December 2023 quarter

DigiSpice Technologies allots 2.40 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Intellect completes implementation of DTB platform for Jordan Kuwait Bank

CAMS spurts on RBI nod to operate as online payment aggregator

Chemplast Sanmar signs LoI for manufacture of new pipeline of Active Ingredient

US: Stocks close lower on profit taking

Zydus enters into licensing and supply agreement with MSN Laboaratories

Stock Alert: Vedanta, Vodafone Idea, Biocon, Sanghvi Movers

Indices may open higher

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 17 2024 | 9:12 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story