DigiSpice Technologies reports consolidated net profit of Rs 37.28 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.10% to Rs 106.09 crore

Net profit of DigiSpice Technologies reported to Rs 37.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.10% to Rs 106.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 107.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 11.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 20.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.83% to Rs 439.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 431.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

106.09107.27439.43431.546.082.163.080.6011.947.5938.4021.497.820.9931.27-0.2337.28-1.3811.67-20.60

Powered by Capital Market - Live News