Digital Fibre Infrastructure Trust reports consolidated net profit of Rs 86.00 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 25 2025 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 10.16% to Rs 4686.00 crore

Net profit of Digital Fibre Infrastructure Trust reported to Rs 86.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 258.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 10.16% to Rs 4686.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4254.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales4686.004254.00 10 OPM %-9.1589.73 -PBDT-429.001139.00 PL PBT-429.00-560.00 23 NP86.00-258.00 LP

First Published: Jan 25 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

