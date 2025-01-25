Digital Fibre Infrastructure Trust reports consolidated net profit of Rs 86.00 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.16% to Rs 4686.00 crore

Net profit of Digital Fibre Infrastructure Trust reported to Rs 86.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 258.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 10.16% to Rs 4686.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4254.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.4686.004254.00-9.1589.73-429.001139.00-429.00-560.0086.00-258.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News