Diligent Media Corporation standalone net profit rises 29.97% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Diligent Media Corporation rose 29.97% to Rs 4.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 20.76% to Rs 2.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.2.852.3636.4912.714.684.804.654.774.643.57

