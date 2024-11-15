Smart Finsec standalone net profit declines 76.73% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 90.70% to Rs 0.73 crore

Net profit of Smart Finsec declined 76.73% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 90.70% to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.737.8568.4926.500.492.080.482.070.371.59

