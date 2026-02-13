Dilip Buildcon secures Rs 124 crore ATF pipeline project from PNGRB

Dilip Buildcon said that it has received a letter of authorisation (LOA) from the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) for laying, building, operating and expanding a petroleum product pipeline.

The project involves setting up a Petroleum or Petroleum Product (Air Turbine Fuel/ATF) pipeline from Navgam, Gujarat to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Gujarat.

The contract, awarded by a domestic entity, is valued at Rs 124 crore (excluding GST) and will be executed over a period of 25 years.

The company clarified that neither the promoter nor the promoter group has any interest in the awarding entity and the contract does not fall under related party transactions.