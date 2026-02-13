Volumes spurt at Engineers India Ltd counter

Engineers India Ltd notched up volume of 965.14 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 50.27 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19.20 lakh shares

Honasa Consumer Ltd, Muthoot Finance Ltd, Birlasoft Ltd, Cohance Lifesciences Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 13 February 2026.

Engineers India Ltd notched up volume of 965.14 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 50.27 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19.20 lakh shares. The stock rose 14.98% to Rs.207.99. Volumes stood at 16.04 lakh shares in the last session.

Honasa Consumer Ltd witnessed volume of 191.32 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 35.22 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.43 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.59% to Rs.307.00. Volumes stood at 19.79 lakh shares in the last session.

Muthoot Finance Ltd clocked volume of 52.96 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.39 lakh shares. The stock lost 11.06% to Rs.3,617.30. Volumes stood at 9.19 lakh shares in the last session. Birlasoft Ltd saw volume of 101.5 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.33 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19.03 lakh shares. The stock dropped 6.32% to Rs.406.45. Volumes stood at 28.79 lakh shares in the last session. Cohance Lifesciences Ltd witnessed volume of 32.14 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.27 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.10 lakh shares. The stock dropped 8.88% to Rs.319.60. Volumes stood at 7.51 lakh shares in the last session.