Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Engineers India Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Engineers India Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 3:05 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Engineers India Ltd notched up volume of 965.14 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 50.27 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19.20 lakh shares

Honasa Consumer Ltd, Muthoot Finance Ltd, Birlasoft Ltd, Cohance Lifesciences Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 13 February 2026.

Engineers India Ltd notched up volume of 965.14 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 50.27 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19.20 lakh shares. The stock rose 14.98% to Rs.207.99. Volumes stood at 16.04 lakh shares in the last session.

Honasa Consumer Ltd witnessed volume of 191.32 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 35.22 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.43 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.59% to Rs.307.00. Volumes stood at 19.79 lakh shares in the last session.

Muthoot Finance Ltd clocked volume of 52.96 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.39 lakh shares. The stock lost 11.06% to Rs.3,617.30. Volumes stood at 9.19 lakh shares in the last session.

Birlasoft Ltd saw volume of 101.5 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.33 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19.03 lakh shares. The stock dropped 6.32% to Rs.406.45. Volumes stood at 28.79 lakh shares in the last session.

Cohance Lifesciences Ltd witnessed volume of 32.14 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.27 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.10 lakh shares. The stock dropped 8.88% to Rs.319.60. Volumes stood at 7.51 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ITC Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Coal India Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Bajaj Finance Ltd soars 1.1%, Gains for third straight session

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd up for five straight sessions

Eicher Motors Ltd soars 1.81%, up for fifth straight session

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 3:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story