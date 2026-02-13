SpiceJet Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Muthoot Finance Ltd, Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd, Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd and Cohance Lifesciences Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 February 2026.

SpiceJet Ltd lost 14.85% to Rs 17.38 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 330.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 85.37 lakh shares in the past one month.

Muthoot Finance Ltd tumbled 11.52% to Rs 3600.15. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27471 shares in the past one month. Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd crashed 10.00% to Rs 397.45. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 40861 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18388 shares in the past one month. Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd corrected 9.74% to Rs 1615.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 63045 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21552 shares in the past one month.