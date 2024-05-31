Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Welspun Corp Ltd, Ipca Laboratories Ltd, Hindware Home Innovation Ltd and FDC Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 31 May 2024.

Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd tumbled 13.34% to Rs 162.4 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 46738 shares in the past one month.

Welspun Corp Ltd crashed 8.21% to Rs 551.7. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 69263 shares in the past one month.

Ipca Laboratories Ltd lost 7.78% to Rs 1152.45. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 54033 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9388 shares in the past one month.

Hindware Home Innovation Ltd shed 5.88% to Rs 355.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 16153 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14418 shares in the past one month.

FDC Ltd pared 5.55% to Rs 432.65. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 12670 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12039 shares in the past one month.

