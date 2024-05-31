Sales reported at Rs 1338.56 crore

Net profit of Authum Investment & Infrastructure declined 20.67% to Rs 1537.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1937.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 1338.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs -80.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.45% to Rs 4284.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4304.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 600.60% to Rs 4376.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 624.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

1338.56-80.974376.46624.6795.9934.0096.3556.411339.9022.594176.1474.831337.9020.234167.9865.431537.121937.704284.834304.02

