Authum Investment &amp; Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 20.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 2:33 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 1338.56 crore

Net profit of Authum Investment & Infrastructure declined 20.67% to Rs 1537.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1937.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 1338.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs -80.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.45% to Rs 4284.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4304.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 600.60% to Rs 4376.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 624.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1338.56-80.97 LP 4376.46624.67 601 OPM %95.9934.00 -96.3556.41 - PBDT1339.9022.59 5831 4176.1474.83 5481 PBT1337.9020.23 6513 4167.9865.43 6270 NP1537.121937.70 -21 4284.834304.02 0

First Published: May 31 2024 | 2:16 PM IST

