Divis Laboratories Ltd up for third consecutive session

Divis Laboratories Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 6742, up 1.02% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.42% on the day, quoting at 25209.65. The Sensex is at 82725.53, up 0.41%. Divis Laboratories Ltd has gained around 13.46% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Divis Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.53% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21948, up 0.51% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.53 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.77 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 6761, up 0.86% on the day. Divis Laboratories Ltd is up 51.43% in last one year as compared to a 8.09% jump in NIFTY and a 11.76% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.