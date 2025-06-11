Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd gains for third straight session

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd gains for third straight session

Image
Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is quoting at Rs 16.15, up 1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 27.45% in last one year as compared to a 8.09% slide in NIFTY and a 16.51% slide in the Nifty Media index.

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 16.15, up 1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.42% on the day, quoting at 25209.65. The Sensex is at 82725.53, up 0.41%. Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd has gained around 13.81% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 9.28% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1731.65, up 0.35% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 29.43 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 34.69 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 33.35 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd up for third straight session

Minda Corporation enters into JV with Japan-based Toyodenso Co.

Jaishankar warns West on selective outrage, pushes strategic ties in Brussels visit

Sensex rises 232 pts; oil & gas shares advance; VIX slides 1.80%

India's debt-to-GDP ratio to see gradual decline, per capita income to accelerate from 2.1% in 2025 to 3% in 2027

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story