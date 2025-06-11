Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd gains for third straight session

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is quoting at Rs 16.15, up 1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 27.45% in last one year as compared to a 8.09% slide in NIFTY and a 16.51% slide in the Nifty Media index.

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 16.15, up 1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.42% on the day, quoting at 25209.65. The Sensex is at 82725.53, up 0.41%. Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd has gained around 13.81% in last one month.