Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd up for third straight session

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 133.17, up 1.62% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.42% on the day, quoting at 25209.65. The Sensex is at 82725.53, up 0.41%. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has gained around 13.68% in last one month.