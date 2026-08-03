Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd has added 10.4% over last one month compared to 7.19% gain in BSE Consumer Durables index and 1.44% rise in the SENSEX

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd lost 2.45% today to trade at Rs 13751. The BSE Consumer Durables index is down 0.13% to quote at 65063.4. The index is up 7.19 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Voltas Ltd decreased 0.24% and Titan Company Ltd lost 0.2% on the day. The BSE Consumer Durables index went up 9.94 % over last one year compared to the 2.13% fall in benchmark SENSEX.