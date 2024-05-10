DLF Cyber City Developers standalone net profit declines 24.08% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.82% to Rs 645.54 crore

Net profit of DLF Cyber City Developers declined 24.08% to Rs 344.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 454.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.82% to Rs 645.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 593.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 4.68% to Rs 918.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 963.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.76% to Rs 2461.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2242.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

645.54593.212461.332242.5374.5174.6076.6676.71440.09514.791282.561275.55402.50478.521132.441130.37344.82454.21918.27963.37

