DLF Cyber City Developers standalone net profit declines 24.08% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.82% to Rs 645.54 croreNet profit of DLF Cyber City Developers declined 24.08% to Rs 344.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 454.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.82% to Rs 645.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 593.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 4.68% to Rs 918.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 963.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.76% to Rs 2461.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2242.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
