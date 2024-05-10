Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DLF Cyber City Developers standalone net profit declines 24.08% in the March 2024 quarter

DLF Cyber City Developers standalone net profit declines 24.08% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 3:51 PM IST
Sales rise 8.82% to Rs 645.54 crore

Net profit of DLF Cyber City Developers declined 24.08% to Rs 344.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 454.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.82% to Rs 645.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 593.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 4.68% to Rs 918.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 963.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.76% to Rs 2461.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2242.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales645.54593.21 9 2461.332242.53 10 OPM %74.5174.60 -76.6676.71 - PBDT440.09514.79 -15 1282.561275.55 1 PBT402.50478.52 -16 1132.441130.37 0 NP344.82454.21 -24 918.27963.37 -5

First Published: May 10 2024 | 3:07 PM IST

